Greetings from Santa’s workshop here at the North Conway Community Center. While folks are gearing up for Thanksgiving, we are working behind the scenes to set up for Santa’s photo session on Dec. 4 from 8-11 a.m.
We are pleased to bring back “Breakfast with Santa” this year, with a twist. The gym will be set up with the usual Santa photo scene along with a new addition of a snaking road of holiday themed kids’ games. Visitors will get their photo and frame kit to assemble at home. At the end of the visit, folks will take their breakfast to go.
The cost for this event is $5 and includes the photo, frame, activities and breakfast to go. All proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center. We are eager to bring folks back into our space to celebrate the holidays again.
Our friends at Carroll County RSVP, a program under our umbrella, are also gearing up for Christmas. Their annual Festival of Trees event takes place at Settlers’ Green this year Nov. 26-Dec. 4. Go to nhfestivaloftrees.com to find out more information, along with their open hours.
Local businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to enter a tree into the event. In order to enter a tree, go to nhfestivaloftrees.com/register.html to find the registration form. Trees must be artificial with a tree skirt, topper, lights (pre-lit trees recommended) and quality tree stand. A new extension cord must be provided and meet standard electrical codes.
This is a fun and creative opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. Trees can be entered as a way to promote an organization, advertise a business, or showcase your creativity just for fun. Kids’ groups are welcome to enter trees as well. The deadline to enter a tree is Nov. 19. If you have an artificial tree in good condition that you would like to donate, please contact info.ccrsvp@gmail.com.
Our adult programs are in full swing including Canasta Mondays at 1pm, basketball Mondays at 7 p.m., Sit ‘n Sew Thursdays at 9 a.m., Mah Jong Thursdays at 2 p.m., indoor soccer Fridays at 7 p.m., and Magic the Gathering Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Our new Acoustic Jam Session programs take place the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. We have several indoor pickleball sessions on the calendar starting Nov. 1.
To sign up for adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2021-2022 season. Pickleball players need to also sign up for their preferred sessions in advance. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
Kara Couture with Carroll County YMCA is offering Squeaky Sneakers for toddlers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Senior Sneakers walking group takes place at the Kennett track on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Senior Sneakers chair exercise group takes place on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. here at the center. For more information, email kara@camphuckins.org Kara Couture.
MWV Volleyball Club is starting its season in November. Girls in 5th-8th grade can learn the fundamentals of the game at the Sundays skills clinic in November and December. If interested, please email Director Craig bartolomei at craig@bartolomeilaw.com for the link or with any questions.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a,m, on the gazebo. Go to our website for more information — northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes — and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
Four Your Paws Only starts their dog obedience class here at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/Obedience-Classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to get more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.