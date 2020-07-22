Greetings from the gazebo at the North Conway Community Center. This iconic structure has served us well this summer as a safe, outdoor space for picnics, summer camp activities and community meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We at the North Conway Community Center are grateful for the support of the Gibson Woodbury Foundation for funding the renovation of the gazebo last year which has made the comfortable use of the gazebo this year possible for our community.
With the reopening of the Harvey Dow Gibson Playground, families have enjoyed outdoor recreation on the playground with breaks in the shade of the gazebo. Many families bring along picnic lunches or takeout from local restaurants to enjoy a meal together in the gazebo.
This past weekend kicked off our first of many Food Truck Family Picnic Fundraisers. While many families will set up with picnic blankets on the grass each weekend, some also enjoy picnicking with their food truck refreshments in the gazebo. Food Truck Family Picnics take place each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As usual, our summer campers have also enjoyed the use of the gazebo. Campers have enjoyed eating lunch or playing Four Square in the gazebo for generations.
This summer, the gazebo has served as an integral part of our outdoor programming. The New Hampshire reopening guidelines encourage day camp activities to take place outdoors as much as possible. Our counselors have enjoyed using this space as the perfect spot for crafts, snack time and active games.
Tara McKenzie, head of Youth Services at the Conway Public Library, used the gazebo for her dynamic, interactive storytelling this week with our campers. McKenzie had props at the ready and encouraged our campers to get up and moving to engage in her rendition of the story “Little Red Riding Hood.” Despite the temperature rising into the 80s, our campers stayed comfortable and protected from the sun.
The gazebo’s ample space and perimeter of bench seating serve as an excellent outdoor meeting space. Many small meetings for the North Conway Community Center have taken place under that shade of the gazebo this summer. The angle of each bench offers a clear visual of where each attendee can sit and remain appropriately distanced.
The Kearsarge Lighting Precinct recently held its regular monthly commissioner meeting at the gazebo. Masks were required and attendees were encouraged to bring their own chair. Physical distancing guidelines were adhered to, as well as sanitation measures, in order to ensure everyone’s safety.
We are happy to add meetings to the North Conway Community Center calendar. Please email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to reserve the gazebo for your next meeting. Don’t forget to stop by the playground this weekend and grab an ice cream from the Trail’s End Ice Cream Truck 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ten percent of sales benefit the North Conway Community Center.
