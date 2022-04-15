Greeting from the volleyball court at the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to announce a free volleyball clinic for kids in grades third through eighth over April Vacation.
The Mount Washington Valley Volleyball Club is sponsoring the volleyball clinic to introduce the sport and teach basic skills. The clinic will take place here at the North Conway Community Center. The schedule for grades third through fifth will be Monday and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. and Friday 9 to 10:30 a.m. The schedule for grades sixth through eighth will be Monday and Thursday 10 to 11 a.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m. to noon
This opportunity is open to any child in third through eighth grade who would like to learn to play the fun, fast moving, energetic game of volleyball. Participants will learn the fundamentals of serving, passing, setting and even spiking during the three sessions. The intro program will conclude with a volleyball scrimmage on the last day of the clinic.
The clinic will be run by Kennett High School Coach Craig Bartolomei with the aid of coaches and players from Kennett High School and the Mount Washington Valley Volleyball Club. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to learn more and register online.
Another skill building opportunity for youth in grades 1st-8th is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord, NH will host a basketball skill building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8 to 10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades five through eight from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
Spring youth sports start this week with T-ball, mountain biking and running. Registration is still open on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports for tee ball and mountain biking. If you have an interest in coaching, call (603) 356-2096 for more information. T-ball for grades K-2 takes place on either Mondays or Wednesdays at Falcon Field. Mountain biking takes place at Whitaker Woods on Fridays.
Summer camp registration is also open atnorthconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and we have scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis and some weeks our enrollment is filling up quickly.
Our summer camp is an enrichment based program which includes daily art, STEM, and active games. We also have an outdoor based adventure camp for those entering grades fifth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Four Your Paws Only dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out the convenient forms online.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
