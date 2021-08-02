Greetings from the farm at the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to announce a very exciting farm-themed raffle with prizes that include a raised garden bed and a whole hog.
Our campers are wrapping up their raised garden bed build, sponsored by Home Depot, this week and we are pleased to have an extra bed to raffle off. The garden beds are 3 by 8 feet and raised up 32 inches so gardeners can work in the beds without the need for bending or kneeling. The bed features sturdy four by four legs, smooth cedar rails, and galvanized metal sides. All metal edges are protected by the wood frame. The base of the bed is reinforced with two by four braces to hold a great deal of weight.
The raffle also includes a whole hog. A farmer has generously donated a pig expected to be around 250 pounds at a value of $6 per pound. The farmer will meet with the winner to discuss butchering preferences and harvest the meat in late September or early October.
This raffle is an excellent way to both support the North Conway Community Center and have a chance to also make an environmental impact by enjoying local, sustainable food. If you don’t have a green thumb, raised garden beds are the perfect introduction to easy gardening. Weeding is minimal and, as long as you choose good soil and water often, the plants will thrive in this environment.
The winners for both the whole hog and the garden bed will be drawn on Sept. 12 at Mud Bowl. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the MWV Farmers’ Market info tent on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or at northconwaycommunitycenter.org on our website.The raffle winner of the garden bed can choose to have the bed delivered to their home if they live within the Mount Washington Valley.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps).
EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
The MWV Band will be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place alongside the south side of the barn.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. The building will be closed to the public during summer camp July 6 to Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings outside of summer program hours. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
