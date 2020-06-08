Greetings from the echoey gym of the empty North Conway Community Center. We hope to welcome at least some voices of joy and laughter back into our space this summer with Summer Camp 2.0.
You may have heard of Gov. Sununu’s “Stay at Home 2.0” guidelines for reopening the state. The day camp guidelines finally came through, and we are very hopeful to be able to host camp following these parameters.
We heard from over 100 local families in a survey we administered about the needs of families this summer. We learned that, of the families who are very likely to attend our camp this summer, 40 percent need financial assistance during these challenging times. Additionally, 83 percent of families who are likely to join us have an essential worker in the household.
Summer camp is going to be important not only for families but also for the kids themselves this year. While they will not be able to see all their friends, they will have a small, tightknit group of kids to socialize with in person for the first time since March. They will get to play outdoors, do arts and crafts, and enjoy enriching experiences with their peers.
The parameters of New Hampshire’s day camp guidelines may change how we function, but it is also going to force us to get creative in new ways. We are guaranteed to find a silver lining. Our groups will play games they’ve never played before and explore corners of North Conway they’ve never seen. We are already partnering with local organizations to think about how we can give our campers the best experience possible considering the challenges we all are facing.
It will be a challenge, but we are eager to make it happen. The decreased group sizes and increased safety measures are essential for the safety of our local kids.
These adjustments however will result in running our program at a financial loss and may reduce our capacity to give scholarships. We want to make sure that any family who signs up and needs our camp for their kids can access it regardless of income.
To ensure families have access to care this summer, we are participating in the NH Gives online fundraising campaign so we can bolster our scholarship fund and cover the cost of necessary additional supplies. NH Gives has a site-wide match — made possible by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and its Thomas W. Haas Fund and John F. Swope Fund — of $250,000.
While the funds last, each online donation made at nhgives.org will be matched 1:1 up to $1,000 per donation until the $250,000 matching grant runs out.
In order to make our camp a reality, we need the help of our community. Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, visit nhgives.org/organizations/north-conway-community-center or nhgives.org and search North Conway to give.
The fundraiser will end on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Your donation will make it possible for kids to enjoy a safe, in person experience this summer.
For those wanting to go the extra mile for our local kids, visit nhgives.org/organizations/north-conway-community-center and click the button that reads “fundraise.” Individuals can set up their own fundraising page and rally their friends and family around making camp more accessible.
We look forward to this summer, and we hope we can run a sustainable program. The final decision will be made by the board of directors on Wednesday, June 10. Families interested in signing up their children may check our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more details later in the week.
