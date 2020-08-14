Greetings from summer camp. It is the North Conway Community Center’s last week of camp and we are sad to say goodbye to our campers and counselors.
We plan to wrap up our awesome summer with another day at Echo Lake State Park. It has been a treat to spend the final day of each week exploring the trails and splashing in the water. We are grateful for Alan Tate and the Echo Lake crew who have welcomed us on a weekly basis to enjoy this beautiful spot.
We will walk away from these six weeks with a load of memories. Jumping through the sprinkler with our youngest campers, making “Avengers” props out of cardboard with our middle campers, and spending the day playing at the river with our oldest campers.
It was challenging to bring our entire camp together as we usually do for talent shows or competitions, but our counselors were able to get creative and facilitated some safely distanced memorable experiences for our campers.
With Tik Tok dances being all the rage these days, our campers wanted a chance to show off their impressive dance moves. We created a makeshift stage with distanced bleachers for our camper audience. The sounds of exuberant cheers after each performance was the uplifting blast of encouragement we all needed.
Our counselors also organized a tug of war competition between groups. With the longest rope we think we have ever seen, our oldest campers gathered on one end of the rope and challenged counselors Dominic and Jerry.
The counselor duo held their own for a while and it looked like it would be a toss up, but the middle campers jumped on the rope at the last minute to help their counselors ultimately win the battle. The two groups went on to challenge each other several more times. While the competitions were safely distanced, these tug of war battles managed to bring our camp together in a way that we were really missing.
It means a lot that we had this time together. We aren’t sure what the fall and winter will look like and it’s hard to say what sort of in-person experiences our campers will have in the coming months. We do know that we safely made it through six weeks of fantastic programming with 24 campers, three counselors in training, and six counselors. We swam, we played, we made creations and we are grateful for the time we had together.
As the summer wraps up, we are looking ahead to the fall. We are eager to explore safe programming options and uses for our facility. We plan to keep our building closed to the public for the next few weeks as we take a closer look at safe options.
Our outdoor space, including our playground, basketball court and gazebo will continue to remain open. We encourage community groups to reserve the gazebo for meetings by emailing carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org. While reservations aren’t required, it is helpful to know if someone else plans to utilize the space at that time.
Stay tuned to our Facebook page with the handle @northconway.communitycenter for more information about reopening.
