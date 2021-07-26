Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. While we have plenty of awesome slides on our playground, we are working hard to avoid the “summer slide” of our campers’ literacy skills.
The “summer slide” is a preventable trend among school aged children in which academic skills they have worked so hard to learn over the school year regress during the summer months.
One of our goals at our summer camp is to provide an enriching experience for campers and to help keep their knowledge and skills sharp. While we are not an academically based camp, we do partner with a number of organizations to ensure our summer camp is an environment rich with learning and fun.
Tessa Narducci from the Conway Public Library visits us weekly. She brings a variety of library books for our campers to enjoy throughout the week. She is also an animated storyteller and recently brought a number of props for our campers to stage scenes for a book she read aloud.
The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation Bookmobile visits us weekly to give out free books to each camper. This program has an incredibly simple and effective approach. There is nothing better than a free book of their choosing to take home in order to inspire our campers to want to read. This program is open to the public around 11 a.m. and visitors to our playground can also pick up a free book.
Beyond our program partnerships here at the center, we are pleased to share that most other libraries in the area have fantastic reading incentive programs for local kids to make summer reading a habit. Conway Public Library invites kids to swing by the library to pick up a bingo sheet and a Dairy Queen coupon. Readers who complete five reading challenges in a row from the bingo sheet can visit the library for a fantastic prize. Check out your local library for more details.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
The MWV Band will be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place alongside the south side of the barn.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. The building will be closed to the public during summer camp through Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings outside of summer program hours. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.