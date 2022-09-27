By Phil Ouellette
Greetings from North Conway Community Center. I’m excited to continue providing the area communities the activities and programs that get our residents, both children and adults, up and about as your new executive director.
The 46th Mud Bowl has come to completion with our local North Country Mud Crocs taking the championship. Congratulations Mud Crocs and a huge thank you to all the volunteers, teams and fans that made this great event happen.
Money raised from this charity event will be donated to North Conway Community Center; Vaughan Learning Center; Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, as well as other Mount Washington Valley non-profit organizations. Complete results of Mudbowl 2022 game scores and more can be found at northconwaycommunitycenter.org
A shout out to Jillian Emerson, Water Quality Coordinator and AmeriCorps Site Supervisor at Green Mountain Conservation Group for organizing the Lakes Region Conservation Corps Day of Service program on Monday, Sept. 12, on the North Conway Community Center’s campus. Individual organizations that sent members (who are part of the LRCC) were Camp Hale, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Squam Lakes Association, Newfound Lake Region Association and Merrimack River Watershed Council. Fantastic job in getting the center’s property back in shape after the Mud Bowl weekend. Thank you.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers’ Market which takes place on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center through Oct. 11.
The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the Info Tent or email mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including pickleball, basketball, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $4 per session and other programs are $2 per session.
To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, Senior Sneakers and Squeaky Sneakers along with yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Phil Ouellette, executive director at phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or Leann Brown-Muzerall, program coordinator at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
As always, you can make a donation to your North Conway Community Center anytime on our website, look for the yellow donation button at the bottom right side of each page. Thank you, for your support.
Phil Ouellette can be reached at phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or (603) 356-2096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.