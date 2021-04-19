Greetings from the fairway next door to the North Conway Community Center. Registration is open for our 15th annual Golf Tournament which takes place on Wednesday, May 19.
Our last tournament only feels like it was a few short months ago, as we had to postpone 2020’s event to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We were quite pleased with the safety measures the North Conway Country Club was able to implement in order to make our tournament safe for our participants and we are excited to have our next tournament scheduled for our usual May time slot.
The tournament will be a “Tee Time Tournament” with staggered start times to avoid crowding. Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf at the North Conway Country Club, the luxury of a golf cart, a delicious hot lunch, and a cocktail. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register.”
A team of four is $350. Businesses who are interested in our Gold Sponsorship level can get a tee box sponsorship sign to advertise their business along with a team of four for the price of $400. Businesses interested in just a tee box sponsorship can get a spot to advertise their business for $100 or donate a raffle prize of equal or greater value. Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Summer camp registration is open for families. Registration is also open for counselors in training (eighth-graders and up) and we will be accepting counselors in training on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
Youth sports kick off this week. We have been very impressed with enrollment numbers and we are eager to start. We have two sessions of tee ball and two sessions of mountain biking. If you are interested in coaching any of our spring youth sports, contact Carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12 by 12 foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drive is scheduled for April 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 8 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 pm, Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and Wednesday night meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
