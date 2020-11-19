Greetings from the gym at the North Conway Community Center. Registration is open for youth basketball mini sessions as well as new player pickleball sessions.
During the first three weeks in December, we will be hosting youth basketball mini sessions. These sessions take place once a week for three weeks. Check out our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports for a schedule. Registration and payment can be completed online.
A couple of advanced pickleball players have volunteered to share the basics of the game with new players on Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m. After participants have gotten their feet wet, there will be a glow-in-the-dark session with glow-in-the-dark balls and black lights.
To register for one of the sessions, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports.
All of our programs follow New Hampshire’s reopening guidelines. Participants are required to participate in health screenings and must wear a mask when not engaged in play. Group sizes are small and we have implemented additional cleaning and sanitation efforts. We will continue to monitor the number of cases of COVID-19 locally to ensure the safety of our participants.
MWV Soccer Club and MWV Volleyball Club will both begin their youth sessions starting after Thanksgiving. To learn more about their programs, visit mwvsoccer.com and mwvvolleyball.org.
Blood drives will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and 27, here at the center. These drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
We look forward to opening up registration for December’s adult programs next week.
We require groups of no more than 10 participants and advance sign up. To sign up for programs for or to see a schedule of programs, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-Safe Criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.