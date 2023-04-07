Father Skippy

The Rev. Father Sinclair "Skippy" Ender is the new Priest-in-Charge at the Christ Episcopal Church in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Vestry of Christ Episcopal Church is happy to announce that the Rev. Father Sinclair “Skippy” Ender, n/HOSM, Lieutenant, Chaplain Corps, United States Navy, has been called to Christ Church as Priest-in-Charge. Father Skippy’s first Sunday with the local Episcopal church was March 12.

Father Skippy is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Concordia University Texas in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Psychology, and then from The School of Theology of the University of the South in 2018 with a master of divinity.

