CONWAY — The Vestry of Christ Episcopal Church is happy to announce that the Rev. Father Sinclair “Skippy” Ender, n/HOSM, Lieutenant, Chaplain Corps, United States Navy, has been called to Christ Church as Priest-in-Charge. Father Skippy’s first Sunday with the local Episcopal church was March 12.
Father Skippy is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Concordia University Texas in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Psychology, and then from The School of Theology of the University of the South in 2018 with a master of divinity.
He was ordained a priest in 2018 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa. He is also a novice of the Hospitallers of Saint Martin. Father Skippy was commissioned and served as a Navy Chaplain Candidate Program Officer from 2016 to 2020 before taking a superseding commission as an active duty Navy Chaplain, serving as such from 2020 until his military retirement later this year.
Father Skippy first served as a priest assigned to Trinity Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa, serving as the Cathedral’s Curate for Pastoral Care and Outreach from 2018 to 2020.
He was then assigned as Command Chaplain of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from 2020 to the Present, providing religious ministry support to the shipyard and other commands in the area, including: Submarine Squadron Two, SERE East, USS Constitution (IX-21), Naval Health Clinic New England, Naval Detachment Bath Iron Works, and NTAG New England.
His personal military awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement, National Defense Service, Global War on Terrorism, and Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals.
Father Skippy and his wife, Emily, have been married for 13 years, and have two daughters. They now reside in Conway.
Please help welcome Father Skippy to the White Mountain Valley by joining for worship on Sundays at Christ Episcopal Church, at the corner of Main Street and Pine Street in North Conway at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.