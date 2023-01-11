From left (back row): Carol Case, CC Thrift Shop; Ardis Yahna, Children Unlimited; Mandy McDonald, End 68 Hrs. of Hunger; Barbara Reilly, MWV Habitat for Humanity; Jeannette Heidmann, Way Station; Sandy Ruka, Visiting Nurse, Home Care & Hospice; Erik Chandler, Jen’s Friends; Karen James, Gibson Center; Jennifer Perkins, Vaughan Community Services; Tim Westwig, Conway Area Humane Society; J R Porter, White Mountain Community Health Center; Marianne Jackson, Gibson Center; Sara Holtby & Barbara Theriault, Jen’s Friends and Paige Wales, CC Thrift Shop. Front row: Stephanie Ackert, CC Thrift Shop; Marie Lee, Angels & Elves; Mary Seavey, Carroll County RSVP; Raetha Stoddard, Starting Point and Wendy Holmes, Jen’s Friends. Receiving a check later in the day was Emily Smith-Mossman, The Revolving Closet, and a check was mailed to Children of Incarcerated Parents. (LOIS BURLEIGH PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Christ Episcopal Church Thrift Shop makes donations each year to a number of local non-profits that provide important support and assistance to the Mount Washington Valley community.
This year the thrift shop made donations to 14 organizations: Angels & Elves, Children Unlimited, Conway Area Humane Society, End 68 Hours of Hunger, Gibson Center's Meals on Wheels, Jen's Friends, MWV Habitat for Humanity, RSVP of Carroll County, Starting Point, The Revolving Closet, Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry, Visiting Nurse, Home Care & Hospice, Way Station and White Mountain Community Health Center. Checks were presented at the thrift shop earlier in December.
Funds to support local non-profits and Christ Episcopal Church are raised through the Thrift Shop, operated by volunteers from Christ Church and the community. The Thrift Shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, art, linens, toys, and games, small household and kitchen items and counter top appliances.
The thrift shop is a many-faceted service to church and community; useful goods are recycled rather than going to the landfill; needed items are made available to the community at very reasonable cost; volunteers find a friendly and supportive community; and funds are raised to support worthy causes.
In addition to the Christmas donations, thrift shop grants may be made at other times of the year in response to acute need. The Thrift Shop generally (but not exclusively) supports organizations involved with women’s and children’s issues.
Email christepiscopal@gmail.com with “Thrift Shop grant request" in the subject line for more information. If you would like to volunteer (or drop off donated items, or shop!) visit the thrift shop on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations are also accepted Wednesdays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
