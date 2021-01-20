TAMWORTH — Join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus for "Twig-o-rama: Exploring Winter Buds and Tree ID," a wooded wander along the Swift River to look at winter twigs and explore adaptations that plants use to survive winter, on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The snow date is Friday, Jan. 22.
How can you identify winter trees and shrubs by their buds or bark? What observations can you make to help with identification? Are the buds opposite or alternate, for instance, and are the buds naked? How do plants survive freezing temperatures? Do they photosynthesize even when the mercury drops below zero? What is the “evergreen advantage?” Bring your curiosity, questions and your own knowledge to share.
Careful observations in the early-winter woods can lead to hidden answers about the natural world and to discoveries, no matter what the temperature. The winter woods are full of patterns that will help you understand what is around you. We’ll follow the moderate trail and look for wildlife signs along the way as well, perhaps discovering relationships between plants growing there and the wildlife habitat they create. If you want a primer in advance, visit chocorualake.org/gallery to watch “Winter Trees in Your Forest,” Lynne’s tree ID workshop.
Snow conditions may call for snowshoes if you have them, dress in layers for the cold temperatures, bring water and a snack if you’d like. Wear a scarf and/or mask. Social distancing will be practiced, but face coverings will be used if participants gather around to look at something.
Meet in the parking lot by the Tamworth Town House, across from the church, and leave from there by foot. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you will be joining. Numbers are limited If plans change, including if the State of New Hamsphire issues new COVID-19 directives those interested will be updated.
Naturalist Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for the monthly e-newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
