CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be offering a possibly damp "Wetlands Wander" on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Meet at the first bridge you come to after turning on to the Scott Road from Route 16. Parking is limited and will be along the road.
Explore the edges of the wetlands in the Bowditch Runnells State Forest along the Chocorua River north of the Scott Road looking for unusual plants and animals that make their home in this diverse wetland habitat. Unusual plants well-adapted to having their feet wet grow here, and amphibians, snakes, and a plethora of insects live and grow in and around the water.
Wetlands are important to lakes because they act as a sponge during floods, filter and trap sediments, provide nutrients, and provide special habitats and homes for a variety of animals that move between lake, river, or forest and wetlands.
Participants should wear knee high boots, or shoes and pants you don’t mind getting wet. Hip boots are fine too, but not required. Be prepared for insects and ticks, pack a snack and water if you’d like. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible. Suitable for ages 8 and up. Kids should bring an adult with them.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with a phone number to let them know you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.