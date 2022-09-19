CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich will be holding a stewardship morning at the conservancy’s Chocorua Lake Basin View Lot on Route 16 south of Chocorua Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Meet at the Grove on Chocorua Lake Road just off Route 16 and walk or carpool to the Basin View Lot from there. Participants will be removing small saplings in the field below the Basin View Lot to prepare this rocky field with uneven ground for hand-mowing with trimmers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.