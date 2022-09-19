CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich will be holding a stewardship morning at the conservancy’s Chocorua Lake Basin View Lot on Route 16 south of Chocorua Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Meet at the Grove on Chocorua Lake Road just off Route 16 and walk or carpool to the Basin View Lot from there. Participants will be removing small saplings in the field below the Basin View Lot to prepare this rocky field with uneven ground for hand-mowing with trimmers.
Bring work gloves and sturdy long-handled clippers or a small hand saw if you have them, water and a snack, and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Some tools will be available if needed.
Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case. Feel free to come for all or some of the morning. Register at bit.ly/CLC-092122 so that the conservancy can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Marnich holds a bachelor of science in zoology and a master's in forestry. Her major interests and professional focus areas include combining wildlife and forestry practices to manage for both sound silvicultural and optimum wildlife habitat, creating early successional and bird nesting habitat, pollinator habitat creation, promoting small diverse farms local food production/agriculture, promoting land conservation and protection, environmental education and integrating all resources concerns to create a balanced conservation system.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org for information and follow Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram.
