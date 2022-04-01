CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be hosting a spring cleaning at the Island public access areas along Chocorua Lake on Thursday, April 14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh air, good company and a chance to pitch in, all with a view of a beautiful mountain.
The land all along the Route 16 side of the lake has been conserved by the cnservancy. Through the support of donors and volunteers the conservancy is able to make this land accessible to the public.
Public areas that receive heavy use need regular stewardship to stay stable and healthy. In the spring, after winter storms dump branches and trees, and the snowmelt exposes litter, the Chocorua Lake shoreline areas can look a little worse for wear.
Before the leaves come out, it’s a good time to clear fallen branches and inventory what additional work may be needed later in the spring to reduce and prevent erosion, fix anything “broken,” and identify where invasive plants have found a foothold.
The conservancy also spread wood chips regularly to help stabilize the shore during busy seasons with lots of foot traffic. Many hands and many eyes make light work. If you’re brave (and if the ice is gone by then), you could take a polar-ish plunge after.
Meet at 9 a.m. at the Island public parking area on Route 16 beside Chocorua Lake. Bring work gloves and clippers, a rake, shovel, hand saw and/or wheelbarrow if you have them. The conservancy will have a few extras available. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and a snack, if you like.
Email events@chocorualake.org with your phone number. We want to be able to reach you if plans change.
The event is presented by naturalist Lynne Flaccus who has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for the monthly e-newsletter or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
