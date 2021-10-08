CHOCORUA — Naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be offering a guided loop hike on the Chocorua Lake Conservancy's Clark Reserve’s Hunters and Highland trails on Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
This moderate hike will leave from Chocorua Lake Road just downhill from Philbrick Neighborhood Road on a wood road often referred to as the Old Mail Road that leads to the Clark Reserve.
Participants will pass by the cut-off to Bickford Heights, piles of boulders and the old foundation as we work our way up the Hunters trail to the twin boulders. Then we’ll loop back down towards Blackey’s Flats on the Highland trail and back down to the Old Mail Road again.
Participants will want sturdy hiking shoes/boots, a snack, plenty of water and perhaps hiking poles. The fall trails sometimes get slippery with fallen leaves. Though the Hunters trail is somewhat steep, it is fairly short and we will choose a moderate pace as we go. The Old Mail Road is more gradual. The Clark Reserve has a history of timber harvests, trails, stone walls, and pasture land in addition to the natural history that abounds.
Parking is at the trailhead located 1.4 miles from the Narrows Bridge on Chocorua Lake Road You’ll see two large boulders in the wood road on the right. If you’re coming from Route 113 via the Philbrick Neighborhood Road, the trailhead is the second wood road on your left after turning onto Chocorua Lake Road from Philbrick. We’ll be there early to help you find parking.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to tell us you will be coming so that we can let you know of any changes to the schedule.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.