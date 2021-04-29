CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting a fresh start to your day with an early morning bird walk with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus on Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 a.m.
With spring comes the return of thousands of migratory birds, readying for nesting season in the fields and forests around the Chocorua Lake Basin.
Lynne will share her enthusiasm for birds and birding while picking out the field marks and songs of our feathered friends. We’ll take a walk through the fields and forests of the C.C. Browne Woods, looking and listening for recent avian arrivals. The blueberry fields, recent timber harvest, and recent shrub plantings on the site create a variety of habitats attracting birds to the area. We’ll find our way to the Chocorua River and look for any birds that may be taking advantage of the unique wetlands along the stream.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy was provided with Natural Resource Conservation Service funding to place nest boxes for bluebirds on this site, in addition to funding to plant fruiting shrubs for wildlife. Come to see and hear birds, and to learn how the Chocorua Lake Conservancy is working to enhance wildlife habitat on some of our properties.
Bring your own binoculars, comfortable footwear that may get wet from dew, dress for the weather, and bring a mask, please. No experience necessary. As with most fields and woods this time of year, be prepared for ticks and other biting insects. Meet at the C.C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
