CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will present a geology walk with geologist Rick Allmendinger on Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-noon. This will be an exploration of the local glacial and bedrock geology of the Clark Reserve in Chocorua. The rain date will be Thursday, June 30.
The hike will give an opportunity to see eskers, glacial meltwater channels and kame terraces, as well as two types of granite with different ages. Hikers will also see the Splitting Stone and learn why the rock-working methods of 100 years ago are still the ones used today. The hike will start and end at the southern end of the Old Mail Road on Chocorua Lake/Fowlers Mill Road and will cover about 2.4 miles and about 300 feet of elevation change.
The 277-acre Clark Reserve is bounded by the White Mountain National Forest to the north and The Nature Conservancy’s Bolles Reserve to the east.
A mix of forest types and varied terrain make for good exploring.
Wear sturdy shoes; hiking shoes/boots or sneakers should be fine, but flip-flops might be a challenge on a couple of short steep stretches up and down Bickford Heights. Bring water and a snack and be prepared for bugs or ticks. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-geology so you can be alerted of any changes in the schedule.
Allmendinger is professor emeritus of earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University.
He is by training a structural geologist and has spent most of his career working in the Andes and the western United States. Nonetheless, he is a New Hampshire native by birth, and his family has owned property in the basin for nearly 100 years.
His first professional geology job was mapping glacial deposits and bedrock units in northeastern Massachusetts for the USGS under the direction of Gene Boudette, who later became state geologist of New Hampshire. At Cornell, he taught courses in structural geology, regional geology, and energy and climate change.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.