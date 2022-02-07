CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will be presenting “Climate Change: Awful Realities and Hopeful Solutions” with David Kunhardt, live via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
David Kunhardt, a Climate Reality Leadership Corps presenter and Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer, will share images of and facts about the climate crisis around the globe, then engage in a discussion with all on the most effective and fair solutions that we can undertake as a nation, as local communities, and as individuals. This will be a highly interactive presentation. Bring questions, doubts, fears and hopes to the meeting.
Kunhardt is a Climate Reality Leadership Corps presenter. He is the retired CEO of SolEd Benefit Corp., which arranged solar for schools and cities to save them money.
He is a member of the Portland, Maine, Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, and serves as liaison to Sen. Angus King. He previously served Citizens Climate Lobby in the Marin County, Calif., chapter as well as the Marin Time to Lead on Climate coalition.
In Corte Madera, where he lived from 1996 to 2021, he served as an elected member of the Town Council from 2018 to 2021, and on its Climate Adaptation steering committee.
He represented Corte Madera on the board of directors of MCE Clean Energy. Kunhardt and his family relocated to Scarborough, Maine in the Spring of 2021. He and his family have been coming to Chocorua since 1963.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.