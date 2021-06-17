CHOCORUA — At long last, and after hard work on the part of many people, the Chocorua Lake Basin View Lot is open to the public.
The Basin View Lot sits at the top of the hill just south of Chocorua Lake, on Route 16, looking toward the lake and Mount Chocorua. It includes safe off-road parking, a gorgeous stone wall, a rustic wooden gate, and a beautiful viewing area from which to take photographs, paint pictures or just pause for a moment in your day to take in the vista unfolding below.
The Basin View Lot project began in 2018 during the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Timeless Chocorua capital campaign. Thanks to the generous campaign support of over 350 households, the Tamworth Foundation, the Fields Pond Foundation, the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation and the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy was able to successfully protect the Basin View Lot and start work on the creation of an attractive public access area within the Basin View Lot at which visitors could park and enjoy the view — in 2013, the iconic view from the Basin View Lot was chosen to represent the White Mountains on the state’s second “America the Beautiful” quarter.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus and members of the conservancy’s Lake and Property Management Committee worked with the family members who own the Basin View Lot and the barn on the hill overlooking Chocorua Lake to prepare an ongoing Management Plan for the conservation easement the Chocorua Lake Conservancy purchased in August 2018, to reestablish the historic viewshed of both lake and mountain and to create a defined Visitor Access Area.
Like any large endeavor, The Basin View Lot has been a multiyear project involving many dedicated people within the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and numerous local contractors.
While many hands have touched this project, it was not always “light work” (the new wall weighs 308,000 pounds). Now that all that remains is for the newly seeded grass to grow in, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy would like to recognize those who have made this possible:
• The Bowditch and Vander Clute families for making their property available for view access and for diligently working with the Chocorua Lake Conservancy on the many details.
• All of the generous donors to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Timeless Chocorua campaign.
• The members of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Land Conservation Committee for their vision and the development of the Conservation Easement.
• The members of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s Lake and Property Management Committee for their design and management of the project, and the coordination of contractors.
• Contractors Don Johnson of Forest Land Improvement (view shed management and tree clearing); Gary Jones of Jones Brick and Stone (the extraordinary stone walls); John Roberts (grading and substrate materials); Gemini Sign (the Basin View Lot sign) and Jason Bergen of Good Neighbor Fence (the gate to the barn).
And finally, former Chocorua Lake Conservancy board members John Watkins, who had the idea for the project, and Dave Farley and Peg Wheeler, for their work on the early stages of the project; Chocorua Lake Conservancy Board President Alex Moot, for leading the fundraising efforts that made this project possible; and our Stewardship Director, Lynne Flaccus, whose capable guidance was ever-present on all phases of this project.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.