CONCORD — Charlie Macomber of Conway was recognized on Monday as one of 11 recipients to get the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging and EngAGING NH’s New Hampshire Older Adult Volunteer Awards.
These awards are given every year during Older Americans Month which is celebrated nationally each May to recognize the contributions of older adults across the nation.
Gov. Chris Sununu was on hand in the Executive Council Chambers to confer the award on Macomber for his leadership as part of the Mount Washington Valley Age-friendly Community initiative.
Macomber has devoted hundreds of hours as a leader of the Mount Washington Valley Age-Friendly Community initiative. The Mount Washington Valley Age-Friendly Community initiative is a community effort that spans 12 towns with an aim to develop the region as a place for people of all ages and abilities to thrive.
Macomber contributed to this work talking to individuals and attending meetings to gather ideas, engage people and build commitment to make change.
With Macomber’s support, the MWV Age-Friendly Community developed a comprehensive Age-Friendly Resource Guide distributed to all libraries, town halls and many service organizations in all 12 towns; created a Senior Resource Kiosk for libraries; initiated a home window winterizing program and a Garden Bucket program with tools, soil and seeds for summer planting.
According to the people who nominated Macomber at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, he, “has the vision and incredible people ·skills so that everyone feels welcome and has a chance to participate, lend their skills, and find possibilities.”
In addition to Macomber, this year’s recipients are Dotty Perkins and David Currier of Northfield, Arnold Newman of Marlborough, Peter Higbee of Berlin, Camille Roy of North Haverill, Patricia McGuigan of Manchester, John Benham of Franklin, Gary Schmottlach of Salem, Joyce Bourget of Rochester and Sandy Cornish of Newport
Older adults are a resource for our communities. The people honored this year for their service through this award have demonstrated that any one of us can make a difference at any point in our lives. They have shown outstanding leadership or demonstrated meritorious achievement as volunteers in New Hampshire.
For more information about the award or award winners, contact Rebecca Sky at the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging at (603) 848-4204 or email rebecca.sky@nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.