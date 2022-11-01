Carroll County Award Winners 2022

Several county employees were honored at the 2022 New Hampshire Association of Counties conference on Oct. 4. Here they pose with the county commissioners at the county administration building. From left: Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache, Sergeant Christopher Fiandaca, Sue Pelletier, Gisele Rondeau, Pam Berlind, Lori Lemery, Jeff Anderson, Carroll County Commissioner Terry McCarthy. (COURTESY PHOTO

OSSIPEE — Six Carroll County employees were honored at the 2022 New Hampshire Association of Counties conference on Oct. 4.

Of the 12 Employee of the Year awards, Carroll County received three.

