OSSIPEE — Six Carroll County employees were honored at the 2022 New Hampshire Association of Counties conference on Oct. 4.
Of the 12 Employee of the Year awards, Carroll County received three.
Sue Pelletier, director of recreational therapy for Mountain View Community won County Nursing Home Employee of the Year; Sergeant Christopher Fiandaca won Corrections Employee, and the Registry of Deeds department won County Team Award. Deeds Department employees are: Jeffrey Anderson, Senior Administrative Assistant; Pamela Berlind, Deputy Register of Deeds; Lori Lemery, Supervisor, Recording, Indexing, and Security, and Gisele Rondeau, Assistant to Deputy Register of Deeds.
Each year, the New Hampshire Association of Counties recognizes individuals for their service to county government and the citizens of their communities. Individuals are nominated by their peers and the winners are selected by the NHAC Awards Committee. Award criteria include exhibiting a passion for and excellence in assigned work, a drive to go above and beyond, and a willingness to innovate, collaborate, and work with compassion.
“We are all very proud of our hardworking employees,” said Terry McCarthy, chair, Carroll County commissioners. “The awards are well deserved.”
With quaint villages, scenic county roads, and many recreational attractions available to residents and visitors alike, Carroll County boasts local schools of high quality, enthusiastic theater and artistic groups as well as active historical societies. For more information visit the Carroll County website at carrollcountynh.net.
