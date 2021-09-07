BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is seeking two volunteers, temporary drivers to assist with home deliveries for the Harrison Food Bank.
Qualified drivers should be strong and healthy with an SUV or pickup, large enough to hold six to eight banana boxes filled with food. Pickup is at the Harrison Food Bank and delivery is to households in Norway, Oxford and Paris. For more information, please contact Rotarian Carol Madsen at carjmad@hotmail.com.
In April 2020, Rotarian Sheila Rollins approached Sandy Swett at the Harrison Food Bank about the possible need for home deliveries for participants who were unable to come to the pantry.
That was the start of a Rotary project that took on a life of its own, reaching as many as 60 families from Mexico to Poland, Maine, during the early days of the pandemic. Among the drivers were members of the Oxford Hills, Fryeburg and Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Clubs.
By 2021, many folks from that initial count had begun to venture out accessing pantries closer to home. Sheila continued to manage this project for a year, but then a severe illness made it impossible for her to continue. She had worked with Rotarian Carol Madsen for assist in recruiting drivers and asked her to continue that. Sheila died from her severe rare illness, and Carol is attempting to carry on her work with the pantry. Today, the deliveries are to 20 families, many of whom are single person households.
Rotary‘s match for the Magic Lantern innovation lab will continue
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club vowed to match the first $10,000 in donations from individuals, businesses and nonprofits in the Lakes Region. Although the Rotary Club’s campaign was focused on July and August, the match will continue into September, until that target number is reached.
Thank you to Rotarian and Chef Nicholas Orgo for hosting a fundraiser at Stella’s on the Square in Bridgton for the Magic Lantern project on Saturday, August 28th, preceding Music on Main St. $900 was raised that night and $700 came to Rotary during the following days. “All $1600 will be matched by Rotary,” said Dave Barker, Rotary’s Magic Lantern Project Manager.
Rotary seeking golfers for tournament
Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will be hosting its 12th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club.
“The Sponsorship banner is at Muddy River Signs," said Lisa Ryan, Chair of the Annual Golf Tournament. "We are so pleased with those who stepped up to help us by sponsoring our biggest fundraiser of the year. Now we want golfers."
Registration forms are available at lakeregionrotary.com or email lakeregionrotary@gmail.com. Sign up us as foursomes or be matched up with others the morning of the event.
Rotary to host cleanup along Stevens Brook Trail on Sept. 25
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club will host a major fall cleanup of the Stevens Brook Trail on Saturday, Sept. 25. For more information about the time and locations of the cleanup, contact Carol Madsen at carjmad@hotmail.com.
“We are planning this in anticipation of an historic walk in October along the part of the trail with a rich mill history. But the 25th event will be family oriented,” said Carol Madsen, who Chairs the Club’s Environmental Committee. “We’ve been doing a variety of projects and hosting several speakers in an attempt to involve Rotarians in many aspects of the environment.”
Those who would like to help out on this project can contact Carol Madsen at carjmad@hotmail.com.
