BRIDGTON, Maine — Last week, Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club received 750 children's face coverings one week after receiving 5,000 adult masks.
This distribution was made possible once again through the generosity of New England Rotarians and the Rossi Foundation. The only caveat is that the free protective face masks be distributed to community groups that request them.
During Round I, the local Rotary Club distributed them to police and fire departments, the Bridgton Community Center and to Food Pantry volunteers.
The Rotary Club's Round II allocation will be distributed in hygienically repackaged packets of 10 to food pantry patrons with young children. These packets are part of a grant from the Rotary District to provide health and wellness products to food pantries.
In the last week of January, 1,600 adult masks and 600 children’s masks were delivered to the two food pantries in Bridgton, Maine. This week, 500 masks and 200 children's masks were delivered to the Sweden Food Pantry which serves families in seven area communities.
This distribution to local food pantries in Naples and Harrison as well as Norway and Fryeburg will continue while the supply lasts. These pantries together serve dozens of communities in the region and reach nearly 1,000 families.
"In our work with food pantries, we are receiving lots of help from Rotarians from the Oxford Hills and Fryeburg Rotary Clubs," said past president of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club Carol Madsen, who heads up this food pantry project. "I'll reach out to see if they can help by donating some of their face mask allocation, especially in supporting pantries in their towns. We are strong on collaboration. Wear your mask, Wash your hands, Watch your distance. Together, let’s keep our communities safe."
If anyone would like to help with this project or find out more about Rotary, contact us at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
