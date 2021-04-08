The 2021 New Hampshire Craft Beer is underway. It started April 7 and runs to April 17.
"Each April, New Hampshire celebrates beer crafted in the Granite State," the New Hampshire Brewers Association states on its website. "Craft breweries, home-brewers, distributors, retail outlets, and beer lovers come together at 100 plus events across the state and in their homes to sample and enjoy the thousands of beers crafted in NH."
For a list of events, go to nhbrewers.org/event/nh-craft-beer-week. (And for an inside look at the local craft brewery scene, check out the April 17 edition of The Conway Daily Sun)
The New Hampshire Beer Trail is divided into the following regions: Dartmouth, Great North Woods, Lakes, Merrimack, Monadnock, Seacoast and White Mountains.
The White Mountains Beer Trail includes Woodstock Inn Brewery in Woodstock, Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway and Moat Mountain in Intervale.
The Lakes Beer Trail includes Hobbs Tavern in Ossipee, Burnt Timber Brewing in Wolfeboro and Twin Barns Brewing in Meredith.
The Great North Woods Beer Trail includes Ledges Brewing in Intervale, Rek-Lis Brewing in Littleton and Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia.
Locally, the Route 16 Beer Trail covers:
• Ledge Brewing Co. at 15 Town Hall Road, Intervale.
• Sea Dog Brewing Co. 1976 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
• Tuckerman Brewing 66 Hobbs Street, Conway.
"I feel there is amazing potential to leverage all of the great local 'spirits' in our Valley said Liz Cancelliere of Tuckerman."We welcome the return of live music to our beer garden beginning with Saturdays in April from 3-6p.m. April 10 we host Shark Martin and April 17, Rek'lis."
• Hobbs Tavern 2415 Route 16 Ossipee and Hobbs Tap Room 765 Route 16 Ossipee.
• Moat Mountain Brewing Co. 3378 White Mountain Highway North Conway.
