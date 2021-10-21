Green Mountain Conservation Group and students from the Ossipee Watershed will present their water quality research findings from the 16th annual Volunteer Biological Assessment Program in an online presentation on from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Each year local schools present what they learned through participation in Volunteer Biological Assessment Program, a community science biomonitoring program that assesses stream health through macroinvertebrates. Students follow state protocols to sample a local river or stream and learn about their watershed. The community is invited to hear from the students what they learned through the program, as well as the results for bioassessments of local streams.
This year, students also participated in microplastics sampling as part of the program. Students collected samples on field day and analyzed them for microplastics in the classroom using microscopes as part of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative.
This exciting new addition to Volunteer Biological Assessment Program will also be expanded upon following Volunteer Biological Assessment Program's conclusion this fall, with a Less Plastic Guide for schools containing lessons correlated to Next Generation Science Standards.
Special thanks to the Alfred Quimby Foundation and Francis Small Heritage Trust for their support of the program as well as local towns’ support for this and other water quality monitoring programs.
To register for this online presentation, go to gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
