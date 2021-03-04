INTERVALE — The 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack is excited to be open and welcome visitors on weekends during the month of March to celebrate Maple Month. Next week, the sap should be running and sugar makers in the 100-Acre Wood are hopeful for a great season.
Visitors to the 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack will get to enjoy a sample of warm 100-Acre Wood Pure NH-Made Maple Syrup, a variety of maple products available for purchase and a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes operation.
Families interested in learning the process of making maple syrup can enjoy a self-guided tour through a Maple Storybook Trail right next to the sugar shack.
Due to safety protocols, the sugar shack will welcome one group at time, and all visitors must wear a face mask.
The 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every weekend throughout sugaring season. No reservations are accepted. Groups will be admitted in on a first come, first serve basis.
If visitors are unable to make it on the weekend, 100-Acre Wood Maple Syrup may be purchased at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s office, Mondays through Thursdays. Visitors to the office must call ahead at (603) 356-9980.
All net proceeds from the 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack directly support Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s literacy programs.
The mission of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity. The Literacy Foundation is a Charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves.
