Peter G. Hastings, an attorney, community leader and beloved friend to many, died on March 5, 2022, at his home in Fryeburg, Maine. He was 86.

Peter requested a party instead of a memorial service. A public celebration of his life will be held May 7 at noon at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Peter’s memory to Fryeburg Academy (785 Main St., Fryeburg, ME 04037) for a scholarship in his name.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.