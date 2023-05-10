Jessica L. Swasey, 40, of Lovell, Maine, died Jan. 8, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Stevens Cemetery at 94 Tapawingo Road in Sweden, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services
