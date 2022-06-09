A remembrance of the life of Paula D. (MacPherson) McInnis, who passed away on March 8, 2022, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on June 18 at the Chatham Congregational Church.

After a moment of reflection at the Chatham Center Cemetery, a time of visiting and refreshments will be held at the Come to Christ Home Church at 237 Stow Road in Stow, Maine.

