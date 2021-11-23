Yvette H. Levesque, 85, recently of North Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2021.
Born in New Bedford, Mass., she graduated from Woburn High School Class of 1953.
She worked for McGrath Travel Service in Woburn for 20 years before moving to the Mount Washington Valley, where she worked for North Conway Bank for 16 years and finally for Bartlett’s Selectman’s Office for five years.
She leaves a niece Susan (and her husband William Gillen); her niece Deborah (Jordan) Martin of LaPorte, Texas; plus several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris Leveque and Violet Jordan; her brother Robert Levesque; and her nephew Stephen Levesque.
She was interested in community theater and singing. She served on several boards and volunteered in several organizations. Yvette was an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H.
Visiting hours are at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m .and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bartlett, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.