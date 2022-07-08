William P. Ingham, 84, passed unexpectedly on Monday July 4, 2022.
He was born and raised in Haverhill, Mass., the son of Margaret (Blinn) and William Ingham Sr. Billy was a 1957 graduate of Haverhill Trade School and was employed as a pipefitter at Western Electric (Lucent Technologies).
After retiring in 1989, Billy moved to Ossipee Lake and married Bernice Reissfelder in 2001. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all four seasons of New England — hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and exploring the White Mountains with Bern at his side. He was a lifelong member of the Plaistow N.H. Fish and Game Club, where he taught hunter safety courses.
He also had a passion for collecting antique guns and cars. As the “unofficial“ Mayor of Ossipee Lake, Bill the All American, as he liked to call himself, was friends with countless people and was known for his wit and engaging stories that made you feel like you were there when it happened.
Besides his wife Bernice, Bill leaves behind his son Michael and his partner, Joy (Croteau); his daughter Susan (Haugh) and her husband, Anthony; and his two sisters, Nancy Theos and Alice Ingham, as well as several nieces and nephews. Billy was predeceased by his sister Carolyn (Mahoney) and his daughter Colleen.
Per his request, services will be private, but Bill would’ve appreciated if you clicked a glass in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.