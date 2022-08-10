William Michael Garofano was young, a kind, wild soul. His life tragically cut short at the age of 27. Abruptly struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, in Glen, N.H. Full of life with so much more to give. There is currently an ongoing investigation and we hope to have answers soon.
William was born March 16, 1995, in Wakefield, R.I. Attended South Kingstown High School, graduating class of 2013.
Survived by father Michael Garofano; mother Victoria Munro Barter and stepfather Justin Barter; sisters, Brooklenn and Andrew McGaffigan; niece Mazzalynn and nephew Brayden; Comfort George and niece Rhylie; Allassandra Garofano and soon to be niece, Francesca Garofano and Braylen Barter; the mother of his unborn child and companion of 10 years, Savannah Cyr; grandmothers, Carolyn Munro and Marie Garofano; uncle Eddie Munro and countless other aunts, uncles and cousins.
William moved to Bartlett, in 2021. Loved working for two family run businesses; Teddy’s Lunch Box and Weeds and Seeds. Always going above and beyond his duties, proud to be working for family established businesses.
Psyched to be closer to his family and take a step back from the fast-paced Rhode Island lifestyle, he always commented, “you people up here are so slow.” William could never sit still; he was a social butterfly and always on the move. He even found a way to be listed as Google’s hippest “Nightclub.”
Old friend or stranger, there was always laughter when he was around. He lived to laugh. His laugh was contagious; whether you were laughing with him, at him, or simply his laugh, either way your cheeks were left sore and your belly got its workout.
Clothes and fashion were his joy, making lasting statements from bold bucket hats, down to socks with sandals. William was unique with style and didn’t care what anyone thought; he liked it, he rocked it, he made it look good.
The ocean was his home, “I’m a Pisces, I’m a fish, I belong in the water.” He lived for his “salt water therapy.” When he couldn’t make it to the ocean, any water would suffice. William’s love for the ocean was not seasonal, he regularly participated in the polar plunge.
William always had his music bumpin’ and was down for a fire; weather was never a factor. He wasn’t afraid to heat up a steak or even a slice over the logs; no grate required. Don’t be fooled, he also enjoyed cooking a proper meal — scrambled eggs were his specialty.
William loved life, family, friends and can’t forget “his dog” Petey and cat Shabi. He had a strong connection to all animals; he always had a new stray to foster.
William was the third born and only boy of six. Ever eager to protect his five sisters, he took on the big brother role with pride.
After news of a sister’s accident, he rushed to be by her side, hours away, no phone or directions in site. Though a quick visit, he needed to make sure she was OK, let her know he was there; this is what truly mattered to him. The same way his sisters were for him in his 2007 snowboarding crash, leaving him with two broken ankles and shins.
Family was everything, and it never went unnoticed. He was a loving uncle that took the time to go over the mechanics, give a tip on how simplify the task at hand, or share a freshly picked wild flower. It meant the world to him to make others smile. He gave his last dollars and lunch to a homeless man he just met, leaving him with a cold beer. He always appreciated the little things.
He enjoyed nature, astronomy and getting lost in the universe. “We’re just a speck in the universe, there’s so much more out there.” His appreciation of this taught him to live in the present, focus on what matters, and how trivial things are. William never held a grudge.
William had a strong determination that led him to excel. Whether it was drawing, or placing in his many dirt biking, horse jumping or snowboarding competitions; his room was littered with awards.
William started riding dirt bikes at the age of two. Before he learned to brake, he would drive by his parents and yell with his studder, “I’m, I’m, I’m, I’m done!” they would have to quickly scoop him off the moving bike. He would go so hard; his toys were always being repaired.
He taught, he laughed, he made you feel loved. He healed, he cared, he made us feel whole. William was a blessing to family and anyone who had a chance to meet him.
He preached, never give up, be strong, always “focus kid,” everything will be OK. He was the light in the darkest times and will continue to be our light. He will truly be missed by all.
“Be Safe, Be Good, I Love You!” — William
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Furber and White in North Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to gofund.me/52a06e5a, to help bring William his deserved peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.