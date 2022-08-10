William Michael Garofano was young, a kind, wild soul. His life tragically cut short at the age of 27. Abruptly struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, in Glen, N.H. Full of life with so much more to give. There is currently an ongoing investigation and we hope to have answers soon.

William Michael Garofano

William was born March 16, 1995, in Wakefield, R.I. Attended South Kingstown High School, graduating class of 2013.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.