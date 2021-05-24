William D. Fortin Jr., 90, of Silver Lake, Madison, N.H., passed away peacefully during the predawn hours Friday, May 14, 2021, at home under the care of family and close friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dr. Jacqueline Fortin, in August of 2012.
Born in Providence, R.I., the son of the late William Sr. and Hilda Fortin, he grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and attended the University of Rhode Island earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He worked at GE and was a Army Veteran. He married Jacqueline Fortin and moved to Cumberland, R.I., where they raised their three sons and Jacque earned her Doctorate degree from Boston University. During that time, he and his family frequently traveled to Silver Lake to ski and spend much of their time enjoying all that New Hampshire offers.
After retirement, Bill and Jacque became full-time residents of Silver Lake to enjoy the area they had come to love and the many friends they had made over the years. He was a loving and devoted husband who took loving care of Jacque in her years of need.
Like Jacque, Bill too would require assistance in later life and was able to remain in his home with the care of family, friends and extended family, like Christine Taylor, who cared for them both in their time of need. He will be missed by all who knew him.
William is survived by his three children, Richard Fortin and his wife, Jane, of Silver Lake, Steven Fortin, of Conway, and Douglas and Anne Fortin of Belfast, Maine. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Liam, Garrett, Kristen, Melisa, Colin and Nicholas.
A private service with the family is planned at Our Lady of the Mountains Parish.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Eastern Slope Ski Club program at King Pine where William proudly volunteered, making the program all the more enjoyable for students of Madison Elementary.
