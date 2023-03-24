William Colby Harmon, 97, of Enfield, Conn., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born Aug. 24, 1925, son of the late William Allen Harmon and Dorothy (Moore) Harmon.

He grew up in Madison, N.H., and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 as an apprentice seaman. Early in his Navy career, he entered a rigorous training program to become a naval aviator, serving as patrol plane commander in PB4Y-2 Privateer and P2V-3 Neptune aircraft, and as a multi-engine aircraft flight instructor.

