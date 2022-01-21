In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, 2022, just 17 days before his 90th birthday, William “Bill” Jones, 89, of North Conway, N.H., and formerly of Lynn, Mass., peacefully passed away at home after a three-month period of declining health. His daughter Nancy and her partner Phil were lovingly and supportively by his side.
Bill is now home in Heaven with his late wife Jean, his soulmate and love of his life, who passed way Jan. 23, 2013.
Born Feb. 1, 1932, in Yorkshire, England, to the late Cyril and Gertrude (Agnew) Jones, Bill was a stoker for the British Railroad while in his teens and, after having honorably served as a medic in the British Army during the Korean War, settled here in the States and, as he put it, “proudly chose to become an American Citizen.”
A master electrician, he founded Jones Electric Co. in Lynn and then Jones Electric Services, Inc. in North Conway and for more than 50+ years, thoroughly enjoyed “lighting up the lives” of many right up until this past November.
A man of unwavering Catholic faith, he was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway and, each week at the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass, got so much joy from welcoming and warmly greeting friends and visitors alike to the valley or, as he preferred to call it, “God’s country.”
Both in Massachusetts as well as New Hampshire, he was passionate about local politics, committed to bettering his community through leadership and gave his all to many service organizations and charities with the Lions Club International organization being closest to his heart.
Having held many titles and serving in countless roles for the Lions, he impacted the lives of many locally, nationally and internationally in his notoriously positive way and through his tireless work on behalf of Lions Clubs around the world.
He is survived by his children, Patrick Rosenheim (Arlene); David Rosenheim (Belinda); Annemarie Taylor (Gene); Pamela Boudreau (Matt); Nancy Jones (Phil); and daughter-in-law Karen Rosenheim. He also leaves nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends whom he truly considered family and adored.
He was predeceased by his first wife Miriam Rosenheim; his son Michael Rosenheim; his “almost daughter” Paula Morgan; sister Lily DeAmicis; brother Peter Jones; sisters-in-law, Ann Capozzi and Dorothy LeBlanc; and brother-in-law Alfred LeBlanc.
Nancy and Phil would like to thank and highlight the exceptional care and sensitivity shown to not only Bill but to his family and friends by the staff of the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, especially Lindsay, his nurse as well as his trusted “Doctor-Boss,” Cynthia Holloran of Saco River Medical group. Our gratitude cannot be expressed appropriately enough and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Visiting hours will be held at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home at 157 Maple St. in Lynn on Monday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. from St. Pius V Church, Maple Street with interment immediately following at Pine Grove Cemetery. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his name to the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund, Attn: Dr. James Roth, 43 Stewart Terrace, Belmont, MA 02478, treasurer@mlerfi.org or a charity of your choice.
For his North Conway, “up country” friends & family, a memorial mass and celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
Those who are unable to attend Bill’s funeral mass may watch via livestream at hostcatholiclynn.org.
