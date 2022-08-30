William “Bill” Francis Bernhardt Jr., 88, of North Conway, N.H., went to be with his Lord and Savior July 12, 2022, while at home with his loved ones.
Bill was born in Boston and grew up in Watertown, Mass. He was the elder son of William and Jessie Bernhardt. He loved God, family, and country. He was an avid reader who enjoyed the ocean, trains, driving tractor trailers, and being outdoors.
After completing high school, Bill served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard. He then attended MIT, went to radio school, and worked in construction before starting a career as a tractor trailer driver. He drove short-haul for Sanborn’s and APA until his retirement in 1986.
Bill met the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Gatchell, at Newton-Wellesley Hospital where she was the pretty X-ray technician taking his pictures. They married in 1966 and settled in Tewksbury, Mass.
Later, Bill and Peg asked Christ to forgive their sins and were baptized. Together they grew in their relationship with God and were actively involved at New England Bible Church in Andover, Mass.
Bill and Peg retired to North Conway to be closer to his brother, Robert. There they continued to attend churches faithful to God and His Word. One of Bill’s favorite Bible verses he would often share was 2 Chronicles 7:14 — “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
As an image bearer of God, Bill expressed creativity, beauty, order, and purpose with his wife through designing and landscaping their houses and designing and building large-scale model railroad layouts, a hobby which he shared with his brother. He was a member of the North Conway Model Railroad Club, and for many years you could find him hosting at the club on Thursdays, with his grandson, Royce, by his side.
Bill was a wonderful husband of 56 years to his wife Peggy. He was a great dad and friend to his son, William, and his wife Emily of Pittsburg, N.H.; and his daughter, Tracey, and her husband Mark Lopez of Bridgton, Maine. He dearly loved and was loved by, his four grandchildren, William and Conner Bernhardt, and Royce and Autumn Lopez. And he was the beloved sitter of every one of his granddogs, too.
Bill loved being with his family and seeing God’s creation. He and Peg spent many Sundays in Bridgton enjoying dinners cooked by his son-in-law, and traveling to Pittsburg enjoying helping with projects and sharing meals by the campfire. He had memorable fishing trips to Canada with his son and son-in-law fishing the Miramichi and the waters of Labrador.
Back home, he and Peg liked floating the Androscoggin with their son as their guide. Bill and Peg traveled to Bermuda, Alaska, and Hawaii, and they celebrated their 40th anniversary on the Amalfi coast with family and friends. A treasured family time for many years was summer vacations in Rangeley, Maine.
While in his hospice bed Bill enjoyed looking out the large living room window at God’s creation, marveling at His handiwork. He praised God for the beautiful, detailed, and purposeful forms of life, and the scenery all around him. He never tired of the views of the valley, Mount Washington and the Presidential Range. His family can only imagine the view he sees now.
Bill will be remembered for his humor, smile, and laugh, and for always being there to lend a hand and give advice. He was a great example of being a dad and leaves behind a rich inheritance of praying with and for his family. He was filled with thanksgiving to God for life, his family, and, especially, for the forgiveness of his sins through the Messiah, Jesus. We look forward to our reunion with him in our precious Savior’s perfect time.
With deep gratitude, we wish to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and VNA & Hospice of Carroll County, and Barbara DeSousa for their amazing care shown to Bill and Peggy over the past two years and especially the months Bill was in home hospice. Each of you is such a blessing. Thank you so much for helping us grant Dad’s wish to stay at home.
Additionally, we thank the Veterans Administration and the Cremation Society of NH for their help and compassion. Above all, we thank our Creator and Redeemer who has blessed us with all good gifts.
In honor and memory of Bill, anyone wishing to make a donation may give to Declare God’s Wonders, 246 Hio Ridge Road, Bridgton, Maine, 04009.
A gathering to celebrate Bill’s life is being planned for later this year.
