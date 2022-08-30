William “Bill” Francis Bernhardt Jr., 88, of North Conway, N.H., went to be with his Lord and Savior July 12, 2022, while at home with his loved ones.

William 'Bill' Francis Bernhardt Jr.

Bill was born in Boston and grew up in Watertown, Mass. He was the elder son of William and Jessie Bernhardt. He loved God, family, and country. He was an avid reader who enjoyed the ocean, trains, driving tractor trailers, and being outdoors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.