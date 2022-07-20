Wayne R. Kukuruza, 67, of Albany, N.H., passed quickly on July 15, 2022, of a heart attack.
He was born and raised in Mattapan, Mass., the youngest child of Marie and Michael Kukuruza.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeanne Kukuruza; his sons, Michael and Shawn; sister Cookie DiRienzo and Donna Cadose; brother Paul Kukuruza and their spouses and families.
Wayne graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1972. He studied business at Salem State College and then proudly served as a United States Marine.
For the last 22 years, he worked for and with companies in the Mount Washington Valley as a bookkeeper and computer engineer. He is remembered as the rock you could always rely on.
He was a man of many talents and abilities and insisted that anything that needed to be done, he could do himself: Mechanic, house builder, lumberjack, vacuum repair guy, were just some of the hats he wore.
He was a consummate cook, a skill he learned from his mother and father, who were both excellent cooks. Every meal was made with love and his eyes shined when he shared his cooking.
Wayne was always a Marine. He was a fierce protector of those he loved and a fierce defender of the ideals of personal liberty and his sense of right and wrong. He could easily put "nice" to the side to do battle with you if you dared.
His greatest gift was making people feel seen, valued and supported. He is consistently characterized as "one of the nicest people I ever met," the person you were happy to see coming your way, your personal cheerleader for growth and success.
He was naturally funny and engaging and enjoyed delighting those he loved. We are all better for having known him and he will be greatly missed.
Services will be held some time between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13. The site is not yet determined. Correspondence may be sent to: Kukuruza Family P.O. Box 483 Glen, NH 03838.
