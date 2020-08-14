Virginia Tinker of Center Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home in Saco Woods surrounded by family and close knit community of friends.
She is survived by her husband Curtis F. Tinker Jr.; her sons, Curtis F. Tinker III and David L. Tinker both of New Jersey; and her daughter, Virginia Tinker Brace from Virginia.
Virginia is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren and six wonderful great-grandchildren.
Virginia was born in 1925 in St. Louis, Mo., to John Lee Buchanan and Cecil (Bixler) Buchanan. She grew up in Greenwich, Conn., where she attended public schools and graduated from Larson Junior College. Her first job was at General Electric, where her father had risen to a top executive position before his untimely passing in 1939.
Virginia met Curtis “Bud” Tinker on a cruise to Bermuda. They married in 1955 and moved to Staten Island, N.Y. After their first son was born in 1956, they moved to Hazlet, N.J., where they lived until their retirement to the north country. Curtis and Virginia built their log home surrounded by mature pines on Town Hall Road in Intervale in 1989.
Ginny volunteered at Memorial Hospital for 23 years, donating over 4,000 hours to the hospital and the valley community. She started in the emergency department and gift shop, and then moved to greeting visitors at the information desk.
She also volunteered for “The Polar Express.” The Gibson Center, Blood Drives, The Mount Washington Observatory, the North Conway Public Library, and the North Conway Community Center.
Virginia was a member of the “Material Girls” a quilting group who focused on teaching and charitable projects. She won numerous ribbons for her quilting and knitting at the Fryeburg fair.
She was also a member of the Knitting Guild, donating countless newborn caps and blankets where they were needed most.
In 2003, Virginia and her husband received the “Quality of Life” award from Carroll County and the “Spirit of New Hampshire” award from the N.H. governor for her volunteer work at Memorial Hospital.
