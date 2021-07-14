Travis W. Smith, 57, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born to Theodore and Nancy Smith on Dec. 4, 1963.
He is predeceased by his father Theodore in April 1992; by his brother-in-law Mark Hunt in May 2020; his dear friend and mentor Mark Provost in August 2008; and his sister Teresa in May 2021.
He is survived by his mother Nancy; his much loved uncle Bob; his brother Keith and wife Ann; his sister Kimberly Cavanaugh; his brother-in-law Edward “Skip” Maura. He is also survived by his nieces, Autumn Maura, Jessica Maura, Melissa Emerson and Troy, Carmen Maura and Christine Cavanaugh; nephews, Jacob Smith and wife, Meghan; and Eric Smith. He is also survived by two great-nieces, Kierra and Camille; and three great-nephews, Lucas, Ethan and Hunter.
He and his friend, Mark, were frequent visitors of the Martha Weatherbee Basket Shop, in Sanbornton, where they both learned how to weave beautiful baskets. They also learned how to braid rugs and make Christmas wreaths and some pottery.
Travis received support and services from the Center of Hope (later to become Northern Human Services). Mark was his mentor for 15 years until his death in August 2008.
He happily lived many years in the Maura Community Residence, where he had great community interactions meeting many new friends. He loved his helpers Deb, Leigh, Ryan, and Rebekkah, and we are very grateful for the several years he lived with excellent care.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed teasing sometimes. Travis loved “The Price Is Right” and got to go to live “Price Is Right” shows. He was delighted with that opportunity accompanied by several of his family. He loved to listen to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and John Denver’s “Country Road” and also sangalong with them. He also enjoyed singing “The 12 Days of Christmas” … over and over and over again! Travis will always be greatly missed.
The Rev. Mary Edes will officiate at the service scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Smith Residence on 1478 Westside Road.
In memory of Travis Smith, donations may be made to: Northern Human Services Memorial Fund, 626 Eastman Road, Center Conway, NH 03813
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.