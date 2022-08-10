Tracy Gardner, longtime organist at St. Margaret Anglican Church in Conway, N.H., passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tracy Gardner

Born in 1955 in Portland, Maine, Tracy graduated from Kennett High School, Conway in 1973, and then from UNH in 1977 with a degree in music education. She taught music in the Conway elementary schools for seven years.

