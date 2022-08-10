Tracy Gardner, longtime organist at St. Margaret Anglican Church in Conway, N.H., passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in 1955 in Portland, Maine, Tracy graduated from Kennett High School, Conway in 1973, and then from UNH in 1977 with a degree in music education. She taught music in the Conway elementary schools for seven years.
She then worked for Battles & Bungeroth, and later just Bill Battles, as a legal secretary for many years. Her faith was important to her, and she had already been the organist and choir director at St. Margaret when she also became the church secretary, and eventually was set apart as a deaconess.
Tracy also played piano and electric keyboard for many local plays for decades.
Later in life, Tracy developed diabetes and lost part of her left leg. She went through a long and arduous recovery, but eventually she was able to return to work as organist and church secretary. Most recently, she was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Through all of her trials, the congregants of St. Margaret Anglican Church have been tremendously supportive and Tracy’s family wishes to thank each and every one of them.
Tracy is survived by three siblings, Robert Gardner of Conway, N.H.; Ellen MacDonald of New London, N.H.; and Peter Gardner of Cobb Island, Md.; as well as two nephews and a niece and not to forget her beloved cat Fiona.
There will be a memorial service at St. Margaret Anglican Church on Pleasant Street in Conway at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, followed by a gathering with refreshments in the basement of the church.
