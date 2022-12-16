Stephen “Guy” Fedan, 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1946, in New York, N.Y., to the late Sophie (Chanas) Fedan and late Stefan Anthony Fedan.
He graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1965 in Long Island, N.Y., and continued on to a bachelor’s and master’s degree in counseling.
Guy worked at Board of Cooperative Education, where he met the love of his life, Joan Alice Hartley at a bicycle shop and married for 17 years.
They settled in Springvale, Maine, where he became a commercial and industrial real-estate appraiser for many years.
Guy often enjoyed annual pilgrimage at Lake Delaware Boys’ Camp in Delhi, N.Y., with fellow alumni. With his children, he enjoyed spending time playing with the first computers such as the IBM Tandy 1000 and teaching pinball. He thoroughly enjoyed tinkering with automotive engines.
In the outdoors, he enjoyed skiing and bicycling; not to forget the Norton motorcycle. He traveled extensively in Europe and Northern Africa. He enjoyed volunteering for youth sports. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to a large array of music.
He was loved by many with his quirky sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh.
Surviving are their children, Steven Fedan of Ashland, Mass.; Joseph Fedan of Waterboro, Maine; and Alicia (Fedan) Mudgett of Chocorua, N.H.; his grandchildren, Hunter, Walter and Eric. He leaves behind his beloved brother Jeffrey Fedan of Morgantown, W.V.
His family and friends will miss him dearly, especially the ones he met at Coos County Nursing Home, where he resided for the past five years.
Calling hours will be at the St. Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church in Jackson, N.J., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with sequent funeral on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
