Stephen Douglas Durgan, 73, of Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully the morning of Tuesday April 12, 2022.
Steve was born to William and Beverly Durgan on July 29, 1948, in Saco, Maine, but spent his childhood growing up in East Boston, where he developed a tough skin and lifelong passion for the Red Sox and New York Giants (but only because there was no such team as the New England Patriots yet). His family would eventually move to Danvers, Mass., where he would meet the first love of his life, Sheila.
After putting himself through college at Salem State University (bachelor’s) and later Plymouth State University (master’s), he got his first job teaching at Kingswood Regional Junior High School. This was, arguably, the profession closest to his heart, as he took great pride in shaping the lives of his students.
His other passion during that time was as a football, baseball and basketball coach. It would be remiss not to mention the 1976 undefeated State Championship football team, which was a tremendous source of pride.
Steve was an active member of the Wolfeboro community serving in many capacities over the years, including as a police officer. His love of Lake Winnipesaukee would ultimately lead him to Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard where he would open The Sailing Shop and eventually become the marina’s manager. He dedicated his heart and soul to creating the best possible experience to the many customers coming through its doors.
His family would often joke that he knew absolutely everyone in town … he had either had them as a student, sold them a boat or written them a speeding ticket (though more often than not, just “a warning”).
To all who knew him, he was larger than life, and his loss leaves an immeasurable hole in the hearts of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Steve would want you to live your life to the fullest — in the way that he did. Nothing would make him happier.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife and fellow adventurer, Marie; his children Stacy (her husband, Jeff, and their children, Catherine and Michael) and Lance (his wife, Nicole, and their children, Tyler and Alexis), and his two sisters, Faith and Avis.
An informal celebration of his life will be open to all who knew him and want to share in his memory at the Goodhue Boat Co. at 244 Sewall Road in Wolfeboro on Saturday, April 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.
May Steve forever be sailing calm seas, and driving roads that never end behind the wheel of the newest corvette model.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward a scholarship honoring Steve can be made to Kingswood Regional High School, noting his name in the memo, 396 South Main St., Wolfeboro NH 03894.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
