Scott McKenzie, 60, was born in Denville, N.J., on Sept. 19, 1962. He passed away March 5, 2023.

Scott grew up in Jefferson Township, N.J., until he moved to Portland, Maine, in 1981. He then moved to New Hampshire in 1984, where he has been affiliated with the Center of Hope/Northern Human Services of Carroll County until his passing.

