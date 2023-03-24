Scott McKenzie, 60, was born in Denville, N.J., on Sept. 19, 1962. He passed away March 5, 2023.
Scott grew up in Jefferson Township, N.J., until he moved to Portland, Maine, in 1981. He then moved to New Hampshire in 1984, where he has been affiliated with the Center of Hope/Northern Human Services of Carroll County until his passing.
Scott was a resident of Tamworth since 2015. He completed his GED in Conway in 1992. He worked for The Conway Daily Sun for several years and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
He loved football and baseball especially the New York Yankees. His favorite things were getting together with family and talking about old times and reading the Guinness Book of Records.
Scott will be greatly missed by his loving girlfriend Heather, family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Edith McKenzie of Albany, N.H.; his brother Darren McKenzie and his wife, Lorraine, of Budd Lake, N.J.; his sister Elissa and her husband, Bill, of Albany; several nieces and nephews, Matthew Withee, Sara (Smith) Sidoti and Isaac Smith all of Albany; Brad McKenzie, Priscilla McKenzie and Amber McKenzie and her love, Jeanette Valerio, all of Budd Lake; great-nieces and nephews, Landen McKenzie, Maddison McKenzie of Budd Lake; Daiven Smith of Albany; Alessa Smith of Fryeburg, Maine; and Natasha Kluchnick of Berlin, N.H.
Services will be held Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at The River Church in Center Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for the McKenzie Family to The River Church, 2600 Main St., Route 302, Center Conway, NH 03813 for expenses.
You may also view an obituary with Lords Funeral Home at lordfuneralhome.com as well as any donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.