Ronald (Ratsy) Brosnan, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2022, at the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H., where the staff and residents took him under their loving wings and made him part of the Merriman family.
Ronald was born Jan. 21, 1937, to Florence Willey Brosnan and Charlie H. Brosnan.
He and his brothers were raised by their grandparents, Mary Jenness Willey and Grover C. Willey of Conway, N.H. He attended Conway schools and was a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1955.
Ron worked most of his life as a mechanic at several local garages. He retired from the town of Conway in 1997. Ron loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved being outside in the wilderness. After retirement he and his wife took a trip across country to California.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lynne M. Ferren and husband, Donald, of Conway; and Rona M. Brosnan of North Conway; a granddaughter Dawn M. Scolaro and husband, Ian N. Scolaro; and great-grandson Gage C. Scolaro all of Conway; his brothers, twin Donald L. Brosnan and wife, Helen, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and younger brother Glendon Brosnan and wife Helen of Auburn Circle, Calif.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Eva M. Purrrington Brosnan, and a brother, Charles H. Brosnan Jr.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Conway Village Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.