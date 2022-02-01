Ronald Brooks Mallory of Center Conway, N.H., was born on May 22, 1941, in New York, N.Y., of Trenetta and Spurgeon Mallory.
He moved to Groveville, Maine, when he was 1 and graduated from Buxton High School in 1958.
He pursued his nursing degree at the University of Maine and work at Mercy Hospital until he enlisted in the Navy in 1962 as a combat corpsman, serving in Europe, Cuba, Vietnam and Southeast Asia with Army and USMC special forces and as a medic and self-defense instructor at SD Naval Base before separating in 1967.
He worked for Fairchild Semi-Conductor and Prudential, was a skilled chef, auto mechanic, builder, diver, motorcyclist, boater and mountain climber. Among many things, he went on a climbing expedition in Nepal, treasure hunt diving in the Caribbean, scallop harvesting of the Maine coast, and most importantly to him, rode in the Washington, D.C., Memorial Day parade 25 plus years with family, friends, and Veteran brother and sisters of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his daughter Ingrid of Searsport, Maine; grandson Walker of Lovell, Maine; granddaughter Brighton of Searsport, Maine; stepson, Jeff, his wife, Ann; son Phoenix of Tucson, Ariz.; stepson Jason of Biddeford Pool, Maine; brother Jay and his wife, Jane, of Summerville, S.C.; nieces, Krysta of Banger, Maine, Jessica and her husband, Chris, of Summerville, S.C., and Jaclyn and her husband, Michael, of Lake Wylie, S.C.; nephew Jay and his wife, Ginger, of Helsinki, Finland; cousins, Joyce and her husband, Bill, of Aiken, S.C., and Bruce and his wife, Kathy, of Monroe, Maine; and remembered by many close friends.
