Roger Miles “Skip” Hunt, 87, of Freedom, N.H., passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by family and loved ones following a brief battle with cancer.
Roger was born in Boston on Feb. 12, 1935. He was the son of Fred Hunt (noted Reporter for the Quincy Patriot Ledger) and Adelaide (Taylor) Hunt.
He grew up on Hough’s Neck, on the shores of Hingham Bay, Hingham, Mass. His father, Fred, a noted yachtsman was married on one of his sailboats in Quincy Harbor (first recorded such marriage since the Pilgrims).
Through his father’s influence Roger developed a love for sailing as he grew up on and around his dad’s boats in Quincy Harbor. His dad was known as Skipper and Roger, being the oldest of the boys was called Skippy; later shortened to Skip.
Roger also spent 30 years serving our country in the Navy achieving the rank of chief petty officer before retiring in 1985.
He married his wife, Barbara (Reed), on April 18, 1959. Barbara predeceased him in 2019 at the age of 81. Together, they raised three sons, Robert, Kenneth and Richard.
They enjoyed camping very much and would camp with the boys in several areas of New England before eventually settling on Shawtown Campground in Freedom. The family would spend summers seasonal camping in Freedom with Roger working during the week in Massachusetts and traveling to Freedom each weekend throughout the 1960s and ’70s to be with the family.
Roger and Barbara loved the White Mountains and the Ossipee, N.H., area, eventually purchasing their retirement home in Freedom in 1985. It was in this home that he passed.
While Freedom was their home, they would also travel to Florida each year by camper to escape some of the harsh winters. They developed many friends in Florida over the years through these migration activities.
Roger and Barbara also enjoyed traveling. During their 60 years of marriage, they traveled throughout the United States and Europe and spent weeks bare-boat sailing in the Caribbean.
Roger was very active in the Masons and Shriners and was recently recognized for his 50 years of service with the organization.
Roger’s faith has been very strong and important to him. It has carried him through his struggles during his battle with cancer. He accepted and was at peace with the certainty of his illness and held to his faith throughout. He was a very active member of the Tamworth Congregational Church for many years.
Roger was the last surviving of five children, Nancy (1933-1969), David (1939-2021), George (1944-1998) and Steven (1949-1970).
He is survived by his three sons, Robert of Freedom, Kenneth of Mira Loma, Calif., and Richard of Freedom; his daughters-in-law, Susan (Philips), Michelle (Denning) and Jo-Ann (McAtamney); and three grandchildren, Brandy Young, Trinity Hunt and Joseph Hunt (predeceased).
Donations may be made in Roger’s name to Ossipee Concerned Citizens, P.O. Box 426, Center Ossipee, NH 03814 or go to tinyurl.com/roger-hunt.
A memorial service will be held on at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Lord Funeral Home, Center Ossipee, N.H.
