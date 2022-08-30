Roger McFarland, 72, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in the Veterans Home in South Paris, Maine.
He was born Feb. 24, 1950, in Portland, Maine, a son of the late Richard and Carrie (Harriman) Melrose. He graduated from the Fryeburg Academy. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
Upon returning from active duty, he joined the Navy Reserves and then drove a logging truck and worked as a logger for many years,
He was predeceased by his loving parents, Richard and Carrie Melrose, and his brother Joseph McFarland.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving sons Christopher McFarland and his wife Kim, and Thomas McFarland and his wife Tanja; his grandchildren, Jordan DeVito and her husband, Derek DeVito; Emma McFarland; Tristen McFarland; Aliyah Ferren; and Alaina Ferren; his great-grandchildren, Sadie and Peyton; his sister Sheryl Blumerth; and his ex-wife and mother of his sons, Doriann Robinson; along with many other extended family and close friends.
In keeping with Roger’s wishes, a private burial will take place with full military honors in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 45 Main St. in South Paris. To make an online condolence, please go to chandlerfunerals.com.
