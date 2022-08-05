It is with a heavy heart the family announces the passing of lifelong Ossipee resident, Robert W. “Bobby” Valley, 68.
Bobby passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife at his daughter’s home in Pembroke, N.H., on Monday July 25, 2022.
Robert was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Rochester, N.H. The son of the late Paul G and Lois Valley, he attended Ossipee Central School and later Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H.
In his younger years Bob worked at New England Box in Freedom, N.H., and the town of Ossipee as a truck driver. He also worked part-time at Montgomery Transport Co. and worked for International Paper Company in Madison, N.H., for nearly 30 years. Following his retirement, he began working for his son Brandon, driving trucks for his logging company, which he took great pride in.
He had an endless love and devotion for his family. “Bamp” (as the grandkids referred to him) was truly an innovator. He would find ways to build and fix anything, from building the camp with his son-in-law, to creating an unforgettable winter ride pulling the grandkids in a canoe hooked to the back of his pickup truck; a makeshift snow plow.
If something needed fixing, “Bamp” was the one to call. He enjoyed car rides and stopping for ice cream with his childhood sweetheart since 15 years old, Vivian, by his side. You would find him out for breakfast with his grandkids reading the newspaper while socializing with friends.
A lover of his daughter’s cooking, race car enthusiast, being on the motorcycle, all the laughter and joy his son Wayne brought, and holiday gatherings. He was always brainstorming new adventures for the day.
Adventures would entail going to the camp, listening to his favorite tunes, going on the boat, going to the races, or watching his son Brandon’s logging operation which he took great pleasure in. No matter what the day brought, one thing was for certain, he could never get enough time with his family.
Bob is survived by the love of his life Vivian “Sis” (Nudd) Valley and his family, their children Priscilla Wallis and her husband, Stephen; Wayne Valley and his fiancée, Cathie Curtis; Brandon Valley and his wife, Desiree; his five grandchildren, Adrienne Wallis, Hannah Valley, Kyle Valley, Preston Wallis and Cole Valley; his brother Jerry Valley and wife, Lise; and his sister Debbie Spinney and (predeceased) brother-in-law Calvin. He also leaves behind step-grandchildren Ashley (predeceased), Ryan and Daniel Doonan; and several nieces, nephews and extended family in the Maine area.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee, N.H., at 11 a.m., open to family and friends. Following will be a celebration of life at his son Brandon Valley’s home at 10 Eldridge Ave. in Center Ossipee.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
